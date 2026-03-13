Dubai launches new free mental health support service

Health

If you're feeling low or down or just need someone to talk to, Dubai Health, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, have launched the ‘Itma’en’ service.

It means ‘rest assured’.

The service provides free mental health support to citizens, residents, and visitors.

It offers confidential mental wellbeing guidance through a dedicated hotline (800506), and is provided free of charge in Arabic and English.

The new service operates daily from 9:00 am to midnight.