Dubai Media and American Hospital Launch Arabic Edition of 'The Doctors'

Dubai Media Incorporated has announced a strategic partnership with American Hospital Dubai to launch the first Arabic edition of the internationally renowned television program The Doctors. The collaboration marks a milestone in health media across the region, providing audiences with credible, evidence-based medical content designed to raise community health awareness and promote healthier lifestyles.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony held at American Hospital Dubai. It was signed on behalf of Dubai Media by Salem Belyouha, CEO of the Media Content Sector, and on behalf of American Hospital Dubai by Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, as well as medical and technical teams responsible for developing and delivering the program.

The Arabic edition of The Doctors will air soon across Dubai Media channels. The agreement aims to unify media and medical efforts to deliver educational visual content that addresses health topics in a simple and engaging manner, while hosting a distinguished group of doctors and experts across various fields. The Doctors in Arabic will also offer engaging discussions on pressing health topics, the latest global scientific research, and interactive Q&A segments addressing viewer concerns. The program will also highlight medical issues relevant to the region, such as common allergies and widespread illnesses, adding depth and local context to the global format.

Salem Belyouha remarked “Dubai Media’s partnership with American Hospital Dubai to launch the Arabic edition of The Doctors is closely aligned with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33. By utilizing modern media tools to deliver impactful and reliable health and awareness messages, we aim to establish media as an active driver of social development by promoting preventive awareness, encouraging attention to both physical and mental health, and making reliable medical information easily accessible in a simplified and comprehensive way, contributing to the creation of a healthy and sustainable society.

Salem Belyouha emphasized: “This collaboration between Dubai Media and American Hospital Dubai to introduce the Arabic edition of The Doctors aligns with the long-term vision of Dubai Social Agenda 33. By leveraging advanced platforms and strategic partnerships, we are positioning media as a catalyst for sustainable societal development. Our aim is to proactively drive preventive health awareness, foster a culture of holistic well-being, encompassing both physical and mental health, and ensure streamlined access to trusted, evidence-based medical information. Through targeted content and expert engagement, we are committed to empowering the community with the knowledge required to build a healthier, more resilient society for the future.”

Belyouha emphasized that The Doctors will feature leading physicians from around the world, with episodes grounded in research and data drawn from local realities—such as prevalent allergies and common regional illnesses—adding a deeply rooted local scientific dimension to the program. He added that the program’s reach will extend beyond television, with content expanded across Dubai Media’s digital platforms to enrich the availability and accessibility of high-quality health information for audiences, further positioning Dubai as a hub for trusted health media.

Sherif Beshara praised the partnership saying “This is more than the launch of a television program it is the beginning of a strategic partnership that bridges world-class medical expertise with global media ambition. By bringing The Doctors to the Arab world, Dubai reaffirms its leadership not only in media but in health media specifically. With The Doctors, we are building a trusted knowledge platform that positions Dubai as the global destination for health media providing accurate, evidence-based information to audiences across the region.”

Beshara continued “The program is designed as an interactive learning platform that raises public awareness and showcases the latest advances in modern medicine from research and diagnostics to treatments and technologies and every episode will be reviewed by a scientific and medical committee to ensure accuracy and safety, because we recognize the profound impact that trusted health information has on people’s lives.”

Beyond television, the program’s content will be expanded digitally through Dubai Media’s online platforms, ensuring wider access and engagement with health education resources.

________________________________________

About The Doctors

The Doctors is one of the world’s most successful medical television programs, featuring expert physicians and specialists who discuss a wide range of health topics, answer audience questions, and explore the latest advancements in modern medicine. The Arabic edition will follow the same globally trusted format, tailored to regional audiences and enriched with insights from local experts.