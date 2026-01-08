Emirates Drug Establishment Recalls Some Nestlé Infant Formula Products

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in coordination with Nestlé, has announced a voluntary and precautionary recall of a limited number of infant formula products, including NAN Comfort 1, NAN OPTIPRO 1, NAN SUPREME PRO 1, 2, 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2, 3, and Alfamino.

The recall was initiated after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, prompting action to protect consumer health and safety.

The Emirates Drug Establishment clarified that, to date, no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed, and that all other Nestlé products remain safe for consumption.

The Establishment emphasised that product safety and quality, particularly when it comes to children’s health, is the Establishment’s highest priority.

The EDE noted that, in coordination with Nestlé, the affected batches have been quarantined in the company’s and distributors’ warehouses, and that efforts are ongoing to complete the recall of any remaining quantities in accordance with approved regulatory procedures.

It further said that these measures were undertaken to protect public health and safety and that the recall process is being conducted in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE to ensure the complete removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online retail platforms.

These measures were taken as part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to reinforcing the national pharmaceutical security system and ensuring the sustainable availability of medical products at the highest standards of quality and safety.

The Establishment operates a comprehensive regulatory framework that relies on proactive risk assessment and the monitoring of local and global pharmaceutical supply chains, enhancing the country’s ability to respond swiftly to any incident that may impact the availability or safety of medical products.