Fakeeh University Hospital Opens Integrated Mental Health Care Unit Alongside an Advanced Blood Donation Center

A milestone reflecting Fakeeh Health’s commitment to expanding specialized healthcare services and supporting community well-being in Dubai

Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) in Dubai today inaugurated an Integrated Mental Health Care Unit—offering both inpatient and outpatient services—alongside an Advanced Blood Donation Center, marking a significant enhancement in the hospital’s specialized care capabilities.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hall in Dubai Silicon Oasis, in the presence of Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), with the participation of senior consultants, specialists, and leaders from Fakeeh Health.

________________________________________

Comprehensive Mental Health Services in a Specialized Environment

The newly launched Mental Health Care Unit is designed to deliver fully integrated services that include:

• Psychological assessments

• Medication management

• Individual psychotherapy

• Group psychotherapy

• Rehabilitative and supportive care

The Center provides these services within a therapeutic environment that ensures patient privacy, dignity, and comfort—reflecting the growing demand for specialized and comprehensive mental health support in Dubai.

________________________________________

Advanced Blood Donation Center Enhancing Critical Response

The new Blood Donation Center is expected to significantly support the healthcare sector’s ability to respond rapidly to critical and emergency cases. Equipped with advanced systems and managed by trained professionals, the Center will strengthen overall efficiency and readiness within Dubai’s essential blood supply network.

________________________________________

Leadership Statements

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, emphasized the importance of expanding specialized services:

“The increasing demand for high-quality, specialized medical services is the core driver behind the expansion of hospitals across disciplines. These critical developments are essential to meeting the expectations of residents and medical tourists seeking comprehensive care both within the UAE and internationally. I congratulate Fakeeh University Hospital on this important, community-focused addition to Dubai’s healthcare landscape.”

Dr. Mazen Suleiman Fakeeh, Chairman of Fakeeh Health Group in the UAE, highlighted the significance of this expansion:

“The opening of the Integrated Mental Wellness Center represents a key milestone in Fakeeh Health’s ongoing journey to deliver care that places people at the heart of every decision. Mental health is a fundamental pillar of overall well-being, and we are proud to introduce a facility that truly reflects our commitment to compassion, dignity, and clinical excellence.”

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh Health Group in the UAE and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, added:

“This inauguration marks a genuine transformation in how we approach healthcare delivery. Expanding comprehensive mental health services and establishing a dedicated, in-house Blood Donation Facility will positively impact countless lives and reinforce our community responsibility. Our vision is to build a care model that unites body, mind, and humanity—while actively fostering a culture of giving within the community.”

________________________________________

Aligned With the UAE’s Healthcare Vision

This expansion aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to broaden access to mental health services, enhance community awareness, and strengthen the national blood donation framework. It also underscores Fakeeh Health’s commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that contribute to improving quality of life across the region.

________________________________________

About Fakeeh Health

For over 48 years, Fakeeh Health has been a leader in medical innovation, clinical education, and patient-centered care. The organization continues to expand its advanced healthcare services in alignment with international quality and safety standards, supporting the evolving needs of communities in the UAE and beyond.

________________________________________

For more information, please visit:

https://www.fakeeh.health/