First Four-Level Lumbar Disc Replacement Surgery in Middle East Region, Performed in Dubai at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital

At Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital (CMC) Dubai, a four-level lumbar disc replacement surgery has been successfully performed for the first time by Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli – to the best of current knowledge, the first multi-level procedure of this kind in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region and the entire Middle East.



Prof. Bertagnoli, a pioneer, inventor and international trainer in motion-preservation technologies, is the founder of ProSpine UAE and is regarded as one of the world’s most experienced specialists in motion-preserving spine surgery. He has trained more than 3,500 physicians from 55 nations in the use of disc prostheses and related techniques. Through the cooperation of ProSpine UAE with the state-of-the-art CMC Dubai, patients in the region now have access to the full spectrum of motion-preserving spine surgery – in addition to the existing services in Germany.



Why motion preservation instead of fusion?

With disc replacement, the natural mobility of the affected spinal segment is preserved. In contrast to motion-limiting fusion surgery, in which the segment is permanently immobilized and the adjacent segments are frequently overloaded, this approach can significantly reduce the risk of adjacent segment degeneration and better maintain functional capacity in everyday life.

