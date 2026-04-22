Frequent daytime napping in older adults linked to higher mortality risk, study finds

Health

Research published in JAMA Network Open connects excessive and morning naps to underlying health conditions

Findings published in 'JAMA Network Open' revealed that longer naps were linked to an approximately 13 percent increase in mortality risk for each additional hour of daytime sleep.

Washington: A recent study has found that frequent daytime sleepiness among older adults may signal underlying health issues and is associated with an increased risk of mortality.

The study noted that prolonged or frequent napping — particularly during morning hours — may indicate hidden conditions such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, or sleep-related problems.

Researchers followed more than 1,300 participants over a period of up to 19 years, using wrist-worn devices to precisely monitor their activity and rest patterns.

Findings published in 'JAMA Network Open' revealed that longer naps were linked to an approximately 13 percent increase in mortality risk for each additional hour of daytime sleep. More frequent naps were associated with a 7 percent increase in risk per additional nap. The highest risk levels were observed among individuals who napped in the morning compared to those who did not.

While daytime napping is common among 20 percent to 60 percent of older adults and can sometimes be beneficial, the study cautioned that excessive or frequent napping may warrant medical attention and further health evaluation.