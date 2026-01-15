Less Sleep, More Rest.. The UAE Ranks Among the World’s Highest in Sleep Quality

Dubai - Emirates247 - A global report has revealed that residents of the UAE enjoy one of the highest levels of sleep quality worldwide. Average sleep efficiency—the actual proportion of time spent asleep while in bed—reached 85.7%, despite an average sleep duration of no more than 6.85 hours per night.

The report, released by smart ring company Ōura, highlighted several key characteristics that distinguish sleep patterns in the UAE. The country ranks among the world’s most diverse in sleep and wake times, with an average bedtime of 12:06 a.m. and wake-up time of 7:57 a.m. This pattern is not viewed as negative; rather, it reflects a society with a high proportion of “night owls.” The UAE records the highest global percentage of late chronotypes at 6.67%, compared to a global average of 3%. While such patterns are often associated with “circadian rhythm disruption”—sleeping and waking at times that differ from conventional biological clocks—the report indicates that delayed sleep patterns in the UAE are aligned with the body’s natural biology rather than conflicting with it.

Sleep Quality in the UAE Among the World’s Best

Although the average nightly sleep duration in the UAE is 6.85 hours—slightly below the global average of 7.1 hours—sleep quality remains among the highest worldwide. While residents of countries such as Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom may sleep longer, they do not consistently achieve the same levels of sleep quality as the UAE. Even when compared with Japan, known for short sleep durations, the UAE outperforms in quality indicators, including REM sleep, deep sleep, and overall sleep quality, as well as sleep duration itself—reflecting a unique national sleep profile.

Women Lead the Way

The report’s findings in the UAE also reveal clear gender differences in sleep patterns. Women sleep an average of 7.07 hours per night, compared to 6.59 hours for men—a difference of nearly half an hour. Women also demonstrate higher sleep efficiency and more consistent REM sleep patterns. These indicators align with global sleep research, which often shows that women exhibit more stable recovery and restoration behaviors, signaling growing awareness among women in the region of the importance of health and sleep quality.

In this context, Doug Sweeney, Chief Marketing Officer at Ōura, said:

“Sleep quality is one of the most important long-term health indicators, and the UAE stands out as a compelling model for maintaining this quality despite life challenges that may affect sleep duration. In a society where nights are long and productivity is a deeply rooted cultural value, we see individuals aligning with their natural biological rhythms rather than resisting them. By understanding and respecting individual chronotypes—whether someone is more active in the morning, late in the day, or in between—UAE residents are able to balance rest and activity to achieve deeper, more restorative sleep. As Ōura continues to expand in the region, we are committed to providing data-driven scientific insights that help individuals better understand their bodies and identify small but impactful changes that make a real difference in sleep quality and overall health.”

It is worth noting that Ōura has officially launched the fourth generation of its smart rings in the UAE, including the Oura Ring 4 and the Oura Ring Ceramic.