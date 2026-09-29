Health

Novo Nordisk says a real-world study found type 2 diabetes patients increasing Ozempic to 2 mg had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events than those switching to Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro

COPENHAGEN: Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday ‌a ​real-world study found that adults with type 2 diabetes who took an escalated dose of its diabetes drug, Ozempic, had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared to those who switched to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.





The company said patients who escalated their dose of Ozempic to 2 milligrams (mg) from 1 mg saw a statistically significant 6% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to those who switched to Mounjaro doses of up to 15 mg.

The findings were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Milan, Italy.

In this analysis of 636,525 adults, 67.2% remained on Ozempic 1 mg within 365 days of their first prescription, while 29.2% increased to Ozempic 2 mg or switched to Mounjaro.

At the 720-day follow-up, 57.4% had stuck with Ozempic ​1 mg, with 36.9% escalating to 2 mg, while 5.7% had switched to Mounjaro.

“These real-world findings can help provide insights into how intensification strategies may affect cardiovascular outcomes as an important factor in patient care,” said Michael Radin, executive medical director at Novo.

The findings build upon an earlier analysis of these data, which examined HbA1c, a measure of blood-glucose levels over time, and weight loss.

Novo and Lilly ​are locked in a fierce battle for dominance in the US obesity drug market, which analysts expect to reach between $100 billion and $150 billion by 2030.