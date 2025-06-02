NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop paper-based diagnostic tool for infectious disease detection

A team of scientists at NYU Abu Dhabi has developed a breakthrough paper-based diagnostic device that can detect COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in under 10 minutes, without the need for sophisticated lab equipment or trained personnel.

The Radially Compartmentalized Paper Chip (RCP-Chip), engineered by researchers at the Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab), offers a fast, affordable, and portable solution for on-site screening of infectious diseases.

The RCP-Chip has been developed to detect even minute traces of viral genetic material using a droplet of fluid and a visible color change.

It operates without electricity or special equipment, needing just a source of mild heat at around 65°C, similar to the temperature of warm water.

The research is detailed in a paper titled Single-Layer Radially Compartmentalized Paper Chip (RCP-Chip) for Rapid Isothermal Multiplex Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Gene Targets, published in the journal Advanced Sensor Research. The study reports the development and validation of the RCP-Chip as a rapid, multiplexed diagnostic platform for infectious disease detection suitable for low-resource settings.

NYUAD Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering and senior author Mohammad A. Qasaimeh said, “The RCP-Chip is designed for real-world impact. It can be reconfigured to detect other infectious diseases, making it a powerful tool for global health.”

“This is a fast, affordable, lab-free test that detects multiple gene targets in under 10 minutes,” said NYUAD Research Assistant and co-first author of the study Pavithra Sukumar. “What makes it truly impactful is its real-world potential. This portable test could significantly improve outbreak response by enabling faster isolation, treatment, and control.”

