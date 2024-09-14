Successful Conclusion of the First Conference on Colorectal Cancer Screening and Advanced Colonoscopy Techniques

The "Therapeutic Endoscopy and Colorectal Cancer Screening" conference successfully concluded its inaugural edition, held under the auspices of the "Elegance Society," led by Dr. Majidah Bukhari, Consultant in Gastroenterology and Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Dubai, and President of the Elegance Society. The event was organized in collaboration with Dr. Ali Al Fazari, Medical Director at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, and Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the UAE Oncology Society and Oncologist.

The conference brought together a distinguished group of experts in the field, serving as an important platform for exchanging knowledge and staying updated on the latest developments in gastroenterology.

Dr. Majidah Bukhari stated, "The success of the conference was highlighted by the valuable insights provided by participating experts and specialists on current trends in colorectal cancer, offering leading advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer. The conference included dynamic group discussions, as well as live demonstrations of advanced endoscopy and endoscopic resection techniques. Experts shared their perspectives on the crucial role of early detection and the integration of artificial intelligence in improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes for patients. This allowed participants to follow the latest developments in the field, enhancing understanding, idea exchange, and practical skills."

Dr. Bukhari also organized a training session titled "Therapeutic Endoscopy for Non-Therapeutic Endoscopists," aimed at providing valuable insights and practical skills to gastroenterologists who do not regularly perform therapeutic procedures. This session focused on practical aspects of therapeutic endoscopy, including basic techniques for hemostasis, polypectomy, and foreign body removal, enabling participants to gain proficiency in therapeutic interventions. It also worked to bridge the gap between routine endoscopy and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the ability of non-therapeutic endoscopists to improve their clinical practice and contribute to comprehensive patient care in the field of gastroenterology.

