Successful Vaginal Birth After Cesarean: Congolese Mother Delivers Twins at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Dubai

For 28-year-old Andree from the Republic of Congo, the birth of her twins was more than a joyful arrival of new life — it was the fulfillment of a deeply held hope she had carried for years.

Three years earlier, Andree had undergone an emergency cesarean section at another medical facility in Dubai when she was seven centimeters into labor. While the procedure was lifesaving, it left her disappointed. She had strongly wished for a vaginal birth and felt that her experience had been taken out of her hands.

When Andree presented to Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital (CMC, Dubai) on February 5, 2025, she was experiencing nausea and vomiting and had just discovered she was pregnant again. Blood tests revealed very high pregnancy hormone levels, and a pelvic ultrasound confirmed a surprise diagnosis: a naturally conceived twin pregnancy.

The scan showed diamniotic, dichorionic twins — two babies growing in separate sacs with separate placentas. While this is the safest type of twin pregnancy, it is still considered high risk. Adding to the significance of the diagnosis was Andree’s family history: her own mother is a twin.

“The emotions were mixed — shock, joy, and a lot of questions,” said Dr. Purnima Sweetman, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, Dubai, who has over 30 years of experience. “We spent considerable time discussing what this pregnancy would involve and how best to support Andree’s wishes while keeping safety at the center.”

From the outset, Andree was clear about her goal: she wanted to attempt a vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC). She had previously consulted six doctors, but none had supported this option — particularly in the context of a twin pregnancy. That changed when she met Dr. Sweetman.

“All risks and benefits were discussed in detail,” Dr. Sweetman explained. “Andree made an informed decision after understanding the potential complications and the close monitoring that would be required.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Andree attended regular antenatal check-ups at CMC. Severe nausea was managed with anti-sickness medication, while anemia was treated with intravenous iron infusions, which she chose to receive at home. She later developed gestational diabetes, which was successfully controlled through a multidisciplinary approach involving diet modification, exercise, glucose monitoring, and medication.

Due to limited insurance coverage, Andree opted for an antenatal and delivery care package offered by Clemenceau Medical Center, allowing her to receive comprehensive care while maintaining financial clarity.

At every visit, she was counseled on what to expect during labor and delivery and was psychologically prepared for all possible outcomes — including the possibility of an emergency cesarean section if needed.

By the later stages of pregnancy, the first twin was in a head-down position, meaning there was no absolute contraindication to attempting VBAC. The second twin was initially breech, and all delivery options were carefully discussed. Encouragingly, by 36 weeks, the second baby had turned head-down spontaneously, though her growth remained smaller than her brother’s.

Given the risks associated with twin pregnancies, delivery was planned around 37 weeks. One of the main concerns with VBAC — scar dehiscence, which occurs in less than 1% of cases — was closely monitored throughout pregnancy and labor.

Then, unexpectedly, labor began on its own.

At 36 weeks and six days, Andree arrived at the clinic for a routine visit when her waters broke in the clinic lobby. She was immediately admitted, and labor progressed naturally.

On September 3, 2025, Andree delivered a healthy baby boy weighing 3 kilograms, followed just five minutes later by a baby girl weighing 2.3 kilograms — both born vaginally.

Her recovery was smooth, with no complications during or after birth.

“This was a successful VBAC supported by compassionate, informed, and respectful maternity care,” Dr. Sweetman said. “It was a true team effort involving doctors, midwives, and nursing staff — all centered on the patient’s choices and wellbeing.”

For Andree, the experience marked a powerful turning point.

“I felt heard, respected, and supported,” she said. “This birth healed something in me.”

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital extended its best wishes to Andree and her family, celebrating not only the safe arrival of her twins but also a birth story defined by trust, informed choice, and positive partnership in care.