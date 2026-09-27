UAE expands US healthcare partnerships in genomics, digital health and specialised care

Health

UAE delegation visits leading healthcare, research and academic institutions in Boston and New York to explore cooperation in future medicine and innovation

The delegation included representatives from Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Boston/New York: Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, led a UAE delegation on visits to leading healthcare, research and academic institutions in Boston and New York to explore strategic partnerships in future medicine, research and innovation.

The visit focused on genomic medicine, early disease detection, artificial intelligence, digital health, rare diseases, specialised care and the development of healthcare professionals and capabilities.

The delegation included representatives from Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Al Sayegh said the UAE continues to expand its international healthcare partnerships to strengthen knowledge exchange and accelerate the adoption of scientific and technological advances.

In Boston, the delegation discussed with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute the development of an early cancer detection pathway using genomic testing, covering risk assessment, genetic counselling, follow-up, referral to treatment services and training for physicians and patient care coordinators.

At Boston Children's Hospital, discussions focused on cooperation in diagnosing and treating rare and complex paediatric diseases, developing centres of excellence, visiting-physician programmes, training and scientific research.

The delegation also reviewed care pathways for newborns with positive genetic screening results, including confirmatory testing, specialist assessment and treatment, as well as continued cooperation in artificial intelligence and scientific research.

With Mass General Brigham, discussions covered cooperation in digital health, artificial intelligence, research, innovation and training, as well as expertise in integrated care and specialised centres in cardiology, neuroscience and cancer.

Al Sayegh also reviewed priorities related to sustainable healthcare financing, the development of a unified public health system and strengthening emergency preparedness and response. A Ministry of Health and Prevention delegation also met a vice dean at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In New York, the delegation discussed physician exchanges, training, research and innovation with NewYork-Presbyterian and reviewed its expertise in paediatric cardiology, organ transplantation and gene therapy.

At The Mount Sinai Hospital, the delegation was briefed on oncology services and proton therapy facilities and explored research cooperation and the development of centres of excellence, including in immunotherapy.

During a meeting organised by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Al Sayegh and Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, discussed opportunities to expand healthcare cooperation.

The delegation also met representatives from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and Johnson & Johnson.

Al Sayegh directed officials to explore the development of a healthcare leadership training programme in cooperation with Johns Hopkins to strengthen investment in healthcare professionals and future leaders.

Separately, the EHS delegation met Northwell Health to discuss cooperation in neuroscience, cardiology, medical devices for neurological conditions, digital health and artificial intelligence.

At NYU Langone Health, the delegation toured facilities and centres of excellence and discussed continuing cooperation through a visiting-physician programme.

EHS said it will follow up with the institutions visited to translate the identified areas of cooperation into action plans outlining priorities, responsibilities and implementation phases.