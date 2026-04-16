UAE healthcare sector reaffirms readiness, unity in line with national 'Proud of the UAE' campaign

Health

This unified effort reflects the UAE’s enduring values of resilience, solidarity, and proactive readiness

From the nation’s frontlines, healthcare professionals across the country - including doctors, nurses, and caregivers - continue to serve with dedication, working collectively to ensure the highest standards of care and preparedness across all facilities and services.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE healthcare sector has reaffirmed its full readiness and unified commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the community, in line with the national “Proud of the UAE” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

From the nation’s frontlines, healthcare professionals across the country - including doctors, nurses, and caregivers - continue to serve with dedication, working collectively to ensure the highest standards of care and preparedness across all facilities and services.

This unified effort reflects the UAE’s enduring values of resilience, solidarity, and proactive readiness. It underscores a healthcare system that is not only equipped to respond to evolving challenges, but one that continues to operate with confidence, coordination, and a shared sense of responsibility.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention emphasised that the strength of the UAE’s healthcare sector lies in its people - those who wear their commitment with purpose and place community health at the forefront of everything they do.

As part of this national moment, a video showcasing healthcare professionals across the UAE has been released on official social media platforms and will be shared with media outlets to amplify the message of unity and national pride.

The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives, maintaining system readiness, and advancing a unified, resilient healthcare system that continues to serve all who call the nation home.