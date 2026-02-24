UAE Opens Medical Market to Competition, Ending Long-Standing Monopolies

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced that a new mechanism breaking the monopoly on medical products by requiring pharmaceutical companies to appoint more than one authorised agent for each medical product marketed in the country has been activated.

The measure is implemented pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024 Governing Medical Products, Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Establishments. The decision aligns with the UAE’s strategic priorities to strengthen national readiness, enhance pharmaceutical security and ensure the sustainable availability of medical products across the country.

It also seeks to promote the attractiveness of the business environment for investment, reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness and expanding treatment options available for the same condition.

The new mechanism, which is being implemented for the first time in the country, aims to end the monopoly on medical products and mitigate the risk of supply disruptions resulting from emergencies or operational challenges. This will help ensure the continuity and sustainability of medical product availability, while meeting the needs of patients and healthcare facilities at all times.

In addition, the mechanism will enhance supply chain flexibility by enabling faster responses to fluctuations in demand and public health emergencies, improving distribution efficiency through better inventory management, and accelerating the delivery of medical products across all emirates.

It will also contribute to diversifying distribution channels, preventing monopolistic practices related to quantity control or supply timing, boosting competitiveness among pharmaceutical establishments, encouraging fair competition in logistics services, and raising standards for quality, storage and transportation.

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EDE, said the mechanism is part of the UAE’s public policy approach to developing a national pharmaceutical ecosystem capable of keeping pace with evolving health and economic developments.

“EDE is committed to strengthening the diversification of supply chains, enhancing regulatory efficiency, and establishing a flexible legislative environment that supports the sustainability of the pharmaceutical market and the protection of public health," he added.

Al Hajeri explained that this approach will help ensure the continuous availability of medical products, thereby reinforcing drug security as one of the fundamental pillars of comprehensive health security.

He added, “Pharmaceutical investment is one of the UAE’s key strengths at both the regional and global levels, positioning the country as a major destination for investment flows, now and in the future.”

He said that the UAE provides advanced infrastructure and modern regulatory frameworks that enable pharmaceutical investment and encourage global companies to establish their regional presence and manufacture both innovative and generic medicines in the country.

He reaffirmed that the UAE leadership is committed to supporting innovation and creativity, as well as strengthening investment in the healthcare sector in general and the pharmaceutical sector in particular.