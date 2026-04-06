UAE pharmaceutical sustainability vital for enhancing quality of life

Health

Emirates Drug Establishment Chairman reaffirms commitment to innovation and medicine safety on World Health Day

Dubai: Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), has emphasised that the UAE is making steady progress in building an advanced pharmaceutical ecosystem. Driven by science and innovation, this initiative aims to strengthen local production, ensure a continuous supply of medicines, and efficiently meet the needs of the community.

In a statement marking World Health Day — observed this year under the theme "Together for health. Stand with science" — Al Hajeri noted that the occasion offers a vital opportunity to reaffirm the EDE's commitment to public health. He highlighted a policy-making approach centred on innovative solutions, noting that the theme aligns with the EDE’s vision to provide high-quality services for all segments of society.

Al Hajeri added that the day serves as a perfect moment to showcase the achievements of the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector and outline future priorities. These efforts aim to bolster the nation’s competitiveness on both a regional and global scale.

He stressed that medicine safety and quality remain the EDE's top priorities. The establishment is focused on building an integrated pharmacovigilance, regulatory, and inspection framework that utilises data analysis and monitors the real-world use of medicines once they reach the market. "We are committed to a proactive approach based on transparency and efficiency," he said.

Furthermore, Al Hajeri emphasised that the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to refine its policies and strengthen strategic partnerships. These actions are designed to improve pharmaceutical service quality and achieve peak efficiency in line with international standards.

Such efforts, he concluded, will significantly support the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, contributing to a more integrated healthcare system defined by innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.