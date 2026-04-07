UAE researchers develop smart MRI molecules to detect, treat cancer

Health

The research, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, focuses on magnetic resonance imaging

The technology was tested in aggressive glioblastoma tumours, one of the most challenging cancers to diagnose and treat.

ABU DHABI: Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have developed smart molecules capable of both detecting and treating cancer, offering a safer and more precise approach to care.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, focuses on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a widely used tool that allows doctors to identify tumours inside the body. While MRI agents are commonly used for diagnosis, they do not typically play a role in treatment. The NYU Abu Dhabi team designed molecules that combine both functions within a single system.

The molecules are composed of manganese and organic components. They remain inactive in healthy tissue but become active inside tumours, which are slightly more acidic. Once activated, they release manganese ions that enhance MRI contrast and trigger a therapeutic effect that damages cancer cells. The molecules were synthesised by Thirumurugan Prakasam, a research scientist in the Trabolsi group at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Importantly, the researchers demonstrated that these molecules can cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in glioblastoma tumours. This allows for clearer imaging of brain tumours, which are often difficult to detect and monitor using existing contrast agents.

The technology was tested in aggressive glioblastoma tumours, one of the most challenging cancers to diagnose and treat. Achieving both clear imaging and a therapeutic effect in this model highlights the strength of this approach and its potential for clinical use.

Farah Benyettou, lead researcher on the study at NYU Abu Dhabi, said, "Our goal was to create materials that allow doctors to see cancer clearly and treat it at the same time. The ability to image and target brain tumours with high precision is particularly exciting."

The findings introduce a new generation of MRI agents that combine diagnosis and treatment in a single platform, with the potential to make cancer care faster, safer and more precise.