‘Yas Clinic Abu Dhabi’ Performs Complex Bone Marrow Transplant to One-Year-Old Child

Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), continues to advance innovative pediatric cancer care through a complex bone marrow transplant journey that has brought renewed hope to a one-year-old boy bravely fighting leukemia.

The boy was diagnosed at just four to five months of age with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as infantile B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), associated with a high-risk genetic mutation. After receiving initial chemotherapy at another hospital and achieving remission, he was referred to Yas Clinic for a bone marrow transplant, a critical step in his treatment journey.

With advanced medical expertise, and close multidisciplinary monitoring, the boy has shown steady improvement and is now recovering well, with plans for discharge in the near future.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, said, “This successful matched unrelated donor bone marrow transplant in a child reflects our team’s clinical excellence and unwavering commitment to delivering advanced, lifesaving care. It marks a significant milestone in expanding complex pediatric transplant services while maintaining the highest standards of safety and outcomes.”

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Paediatric Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at Yas Clinic, said, “The case reflects both the complexity and the promise of innovative bone marrow transplant care. Despite facing serious complications, his recovery reminds us why advanced medicine, vigilance, and perseverance matter.”