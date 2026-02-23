Young Emirati’s Inspiring Road to Recovery Highlights the Power of Rehabilitation at NMC ProVita

At just 26 years old, Mr. E.G., a vibrant and ambitious Emirati, experienced a life-altering road traffic accident. The high-impact collision resulted in a severe fracture with incomplete spinal cord injury, requiring urgent complex spinal surgery in October 2025. What followed was not just a medical journey, but a powerful story of resilience and hope.

After surgery, Mr. E.G. began the next critical phase of his recovery with intensive inpatient rehabilitation at NMC ProVita. Upon admission, he faced major physical challenges, including limited leg movement, poor sitting tolerance and dependence on assistance for most daily activities. Despite these obstacles, his determination was evident from the very beginning.

Supported by a highly coordinated multidisciplinary rehabilitation team, Mr. E.G. received comprehensive, individualised care addressing his physical, functional, nutritional and psychosocial needs. Approaching every therapy session with discipline and optimism, he steadily transformed effort into progress.

Over the course of rehabilitation, Mr. E.G. made remarkable functional gains. He achieved independence in feeding, grooming and upper-body dressing, while progressing to only moderate assistance for lower-body dressing and bathing. His mobility improved significantly, allowing him to transfer safely from bed to wheelchair and into a vehicle with minimal support.

As weeks passed, his lower-limb strength, sitting balance and bed mobility continued to improve. What once seemed impossible became reality: standing tolerance increased from mere seconds to 15–20 minutes under supervision. With the support of a walker and his unwavering determination, Mr. E.G. took his first assisted steps, a significant milestone.

Dr. Eulalie Burger, Medical Director at NMC ProVita, said: “Mr. E.G.’s recovery journey reflects what is possible when strong determination is paired with an intensive, individualised rehabilitation programme. His progress in functional independence, transfers, standing tolerance and assisted mobility is the result of his commitment and a coordinated multidisciplinary team working step by step toward meaningful, sustainable goals.”

While challenges remain, including inconsistent leg sensation, absent ankle movement and occasional pain, these hurdles have never dampened his spirit. Instead, his positivity and perseverance turned each rehabilitation session into a meaningful step forward.

Reflecting on his experience, Mr. E.G. shared: “It hasn’t been an easy journey, but the support I received at NMC ProVita changed how I see the future. Every small improvement felt like a big step, from managing daily tasks more independently to standing and taking assisted steps. Today, I feel I’m regaining my life with confidence and hope.”