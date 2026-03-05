A New Wave of Elevated Design: Al Huzaifa’s Latest Collection

As Al Huzaifa marks its 50th year, the brand enters a new chapter—fresh yet assured, expressive yet refined. Rooted in decades of expertise, the latest collection reflects a confident evolution: interiors that are sculptural, tactile, and thoughtfully attuned to contemporary living.

Grand curved sofas anchor the collection, their biomorphic forms softening architectural spaces with fluidity and depth. Intricate wood-and-metal detailing, paired with upholstery in leather, suede, and richly textured neutrals, creates a foundation that feels both elevated and inviting. These are pieces designed not just to be seen, but experienced—where proportion, comfort, and craftsmanship converge.

Complementing the seating, sculptural accent chairs introduce moments of character, while bold lighting installations shape atmosphere through shadow and glow. Dining tables rest on architectural bases, crowned with premium marbles sourced from Brazil, Italy, and Spain—each slab selected for its natural veining and quiet drama. Crafted in versatile dimensions, the designs respond to the evolving scale of modern homes.

In dialogue with this contemporary direction, Al Huzaifa also presents a Ramadan edit—an understated extension of the collection shaped by the rhythm of the season. Softly curved majlis-inspired seating, layered textiles in warm sand and dusk-toned palettes, and ambient lighting come together to create interiors that feel intimate and reflective. Marble dining surfaces transform into gathering points for shared iftars, while sculptural consoles and accent pieces lend depth to ceremonial spaces.

Texture and materiality take centre stage—plush fabrics, carved wood, brushed metals and natural stone creating a sensory interplay that honours tradition while maintaining a contemporary design language.

At its core, the collection embodies Al Huzaifa’s design philosophy today: interiors shaped by detail, guided by craftsmanship, and grounded in purposeful living. Fifty years on, the brand continues to refine its aesthetic—balancing heritage with forward-thinking form, and creating spaces that feel timeless, expressive, and deeply connected to how we live now.

https://www.instagram.com/alhuzaifauae/

https://www.alhuzaifa.com/en/