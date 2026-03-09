BEYOND BORDERS: WHY SEVEN COUNTRIES CHANGED THEIR NAMES

News

Emirates 24/7 — Throughout history, wars and political shifts have not only redrawn international borders but have also led several nations to officially change or amend their names. Driven by the need to reshape national identity, resolve regional disputes, or shed colonial legacies, these changes have gradually reflected in global maps, diplomatic documents, and media discourse.

Here are seven notable examples of countries that have rebranded themselves in recent history:

TÜRKİYE: REFLECTING NATIONAL VALUES

In 2022, the government requested the international community adopt the spelling "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey." President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decree aimed to better represent Turkish culture and civilization. The United Nations officially adopted the new spelling in early 2023.

THE NETHERLANDS: MOVING AWAY FROM "HOLLAND"

In 2020, the Dutch government ceased using the name "Holland" for international promotion. The decision aimed to provide a more accurate representation of the entire country, as "Holland" refers only to two specific provinces containing major cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

NORTH MACEDONIA: RESOLVING A HISTORIC DISPUTE

Following its 1991 independence from Yugoslavia, the "Republic of Macedonia" faced a long-standing dispute with Greece. A 2018 agreement officially changed the name to the "Republic of North Macedonia," paving the way for its accession to NATO and strengthening ties with the EU.

ESWATINI: RETURNING TO ORIGINAL ROOTS

In 2018, King Mswati III announced that Swaziland would revert to its pre-colonial name, "Eswatini," meaning "Land of the Swazis." The move coincided with the 50th anniversary of independence from British rule.

CZECHIA: A SHORTER ALTERNATIVE

Since 2016, the United Nations has recognized "Czechia" as the short-form name for the Czech Republic. While intended to simplify international branding, the name remains less widely used than the country’s full formal title.

CABO VERDE: RESTORING PORTUGUESE HERITAGE

In 2013, the government of the Atlantic archipelago requested that the United Nations use the original Portuguese name "Cabo Verde" in all official documentation, rather than the English translation "Cape Verde."

THAILAND: THE END OF "SIAM"

Formerly known as Siam, the nation underwent a political transformation in the 1930s. Following a shift to a constitutional monarchy, the name was officially changed to Thailand in 1939 to reflect a new era in the country's history.