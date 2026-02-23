Brand Dubai Launches ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’ Showcasing Dubai’s Rich Culinary Diversity

As part of the citywide Ramdan in Dubai programme, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched a new guide featuring unique Ramadan recipes, developed in collaboration with a select group of chefs, restaurants and cafes from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network. The ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’ offers an inspiring culinary experience for cooking enthusiasts while celebrating the diversity of Dubai’s food scene.

The guide features approximately 40 carefully curated recipes spanning main courses, appetisers, desserts and baked goods. Combining the authenticity of Emirati and Gulf cuisine with Arabic and international flavours, the collection reflects the unique cultural diversity that defines Dubai.

Inspiring Success Stories

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the guide builds on Brand Dubai’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s entrepreneurial community and spotlighting creative talent that has emerged from the emirate and built inspiring success stories within the food and beverage sector.

“Through this edition, we aim to highlight the exceptional diversity that defines Dubai’s culinary landscape and strengthen the presence of homegrown businesses through an innovative platform that complements the spirit of Ramadan and reflects its values of sharing and generosity,” she said.

Al Suwaidi added that Brand Dubai is proud to feature Emirati chefs in the guide and remains committed to empowering them and providing wider opportunities to showcase their creativity, reflecting its belief in supporting national talent and strengthening its competitiveness locally and globally.

Showcasing Creative Talent

Khawla Al Hashmi, Project Manager of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ Initiative, said the guide reflects the initiative’s mission to support and empower homegrown businesses through creative platforms that expand their reach and strengthen engagement with the public.

“This year, we ensured diversity in participation by including chefs, restaurants, and cafes representing multiple cultures. This reflects Dubai’s global character and offers a rich Ramadan experience that brings together authenticity and renewal,” she said.

She added that the culinary sector represents a rich space for creativity and entrepreneurship. Through the guide, members are offered a new opportunity to showcase their products and ideas and strengthen their presence within a growing economic landscape that encourages innovation and quality.

The Ramadan guide features recipes by Emirati chefs Ayesha Khoory, Halima Bahlooq, Abdulrahman Lootah, Ahmad Al Fardan, and the Alghfeli Sisters, alongside chefs from the region and around the world including Ali Yazdi, Kyung Moon, Saqib Ali, Akmal Anuar, and Gregoire Berger.

Participating restaurants and cafes include People, D’lish, Shalwa, Late Eatery, Somewhere, The Solenn, Late Lounge, GAF, The Good Moon, and Hattan Bistro & Cafe.

The guide features healthy recipes as well as a wide selection of easy-to-prepare dishes suited to Ramadan. Chefs present some of their most popular creations, including salads, meat and chicken dishes, seafood, baked goods and both Eastern and Western desserts. The collection also highlights recipes inspired by Arabic cuisine alongside dishes rooted in the rich traditions of Emirati and Gulf cooking.

Celebrating diversity and the spirit of Ramadan

The guide forms part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to enrich the Holy Month with creative content that promotes family connection and shared experiences. It offers practical ideas for preparing dishes suited to Iftar and Suhoor, with a focus on healthy, simple recipes suitable for all tastes and age groups.

The guide also reflects the leading position of Dubai’s restaurant sector, which has established a global presence through its diversity and high quality, as well as its ability to blend heritage and innovation.

‘Proudly from Dubai’ is an initiative of Brand Dubai that aims to tell local and global audiences the success stories of entrepreneurs, creative talent and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in the emirate, with the aim of raising their visibility. It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

The new ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’ by Brand Dubai can be accessed at: https://branddubai.com/ProudlyFromDubai_RamadanRecipes2026.pdf