Brazil’s #1 Selling Acai Brand: Polpanorte Launches in the Middle East

Brazil’s number one açaí brand, Polpanorte, is set to make waves in the Middle East with its debut in the UAE. The brand, founded in 1995 in Japurá, Brazil, is best known for its signature açaí, followed by frozen fruit pulps and creamy sorbets. Polpanorte’s reputation for quality has reached far beyond Brazil, winning customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Now, the UAE’s thriving coffee and café industry is ready to welcome this iconic brand.



A Global Brand with Brazilian Roots

Polpanorte’s story began as a small family business serving local communities. Over the years, it expanded rapidly, investing in innovation and state-of-the-art facilities, including a new 20,000 m² industrial plant in Benevides in 2021. The introduction of its creamy, flavorful açaí in 2015 positioned Polpanorte as a market leader. And now in 2025, the brand has landed on the shores of the UAE, opening a new chapter in showing what quality açaí should taste like in the region.

Factories in both Benevides and Japura have a combined production capacity of 160 tons of açaí per day. With this Polpanorte became the largest açaí producer in Brazil a few years ago. Brand is also present in more than 20 countries, including Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

What sets Polpanorte apart is its uncompromising approach to quality. Unlike many products that depend on fragmented open markets with inconsistent sourcing and cold chain interruptions, Polpanorte controls every step of its process. From careful harvesting in the Amazon to rapid deep-freezing in its own facilities in Japurá and Benevides, the company ensures freshness, flavor, and nutritional integrity in every batch, with full-scale traceability back to the farms.

With one of the highest fruit contents in the industry, Polpanorte’s açaí delivers a premium, authentic experience: lighter in texture, fresher in taste, and a benchmark of excellence for the Middle East market.

Why the Middle East?

The GCC is a hub for culinary innovation and cultural diversity. With residents and tourists indulging in specialty coffee shops and juice bars daily, the market is ideal for superfoods like açaí. Healthy dining is not just a trend here, it has become a lifestyle. Whether it’s a post-workout smoothie, a weekend brunch, or a quick coffee stop, açaí has become a go-to option, loved by the local and expatriate population alike. Polpanorte’s vegan and halal-certified products are tailored to meet the needs of this diverse audience.

“Many cafés now include açaí on their menus because it’s a superfood loved by many health-conscious people,” says Kiah Parangue, coffee professional and champion. “It’s great for making smoothies and açaí bowls, making it perfect for someone like me to try different recipes. Plus, it’s really refreshing, a nice option for the warm weather we have here in the UAE.”

For the locals, açaí isn’t just a trend. “It has become a vibrant ritual of modern living,” explains Saeed Al Blooshi, Founder of El Matador Roasters and Lama Cafe. “A spoonful of tropical energy in every bowl reflects the region’s love for wellness, colour and vitality. It’s a superfruit that resonates perfectly with our lifestyle: fresh, global, and forward-thinking. From busy mornings in Dubai to leisurely afternoons in Abu Dhabi cafés, açaí is the symbol of how health and pleasure can come together in one vibrant scoop.”

Beyond the Bowl

Polpanorte products are versatile and can be used in desserts and beverages, while cafés across the GCC will mainly use the açaí for bowls and smoothies blended or served with fruits, peanut butter, and other add-ons. This flexibility makes it a strong partner for café owners and even consumers at home eager to innovate and create something unique.

“For me, açaí has always been the healthy alternative whenever I don’t feel like having a heavy breakfast or want to stay away from pastries,” says Waqar Al Hammadi, 2022 UAE Aeropress Champion and Founder of Relam Roastery. “I enjoy it either as a bowl or as a smoothie. What makes it even more special is that açaí is packed with antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats, which makes it a perfect pre-workout meal. It gives me energy without feeling heavy, while the mix of fruits and nuts adds variety and keeps it balanced. It’s one of those options that feels light, refreshing, and truly nourishing at the same time.”

Polpanorte’s Promise

“From the Amazon rainforest to Dubai, our mission is to bring authentic flavors and healthy choices to every table,” says a Polpanorte spokesperson. “The UAE’s café culture is dynamic, and we are excited to be part of it.” Very soon the products will be available in leading retail locations in the UAE too.

A member of the Zeppone Group, Polpanorte has two factories in Japurá, Paraná, and Benevides, Pará, and sells over 130 products at approximately 40,000 points of sale in Brazil through more than 80 Distributor network, which helps maintain the National Leadership.

Polpanorte’s products will soon be available at leading cafés and retail outlets across the UAE, offering consumers an authentic taste of the Amazon and businesses a trusted partner to differentiate their menus.

