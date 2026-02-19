Chattels & More Launches Contemporary Designs to Foster Connection this Ramadan

Chattels & More shines a spotlight on the warmth of the season with “Around Each Other,” a thoughtfully curated campaign celebrating deeper connection. Reflecting the spirit of the Holy Month, the concept celebrates the home as a space where families and friends gather, reconnect, and create meaningful moments together.

With curved design emerging as a defining global interior trend for 2026, the campaign champions soft silhouettes and rounded forms, shaping spaces that feel natural, welcoming, and inclusive. “Around Each Other” demonstrates how considered forms can influence the way people experience and interact within their homes.

At the heart of the campaign are new additions to the Eclipse collection, a refined range characterized by soft structured forms and carefully balanced material contrasts. Embracing rounded edges, calm silhouettes, and harmonious proportions, the collection brings warmth and ease shared spaces.

Each piece within the Eclipse collection is precisely crafted, with thoughtful detailing and lasting construction. The collection includes a dining table, console, coffee table, side table, and bookshelf, each designed to support Ramadan hosting while transitioning seamlessly into elevated everyday living.

Key design features include muted dull gold metal brackets that add subtle character and contrast against black stained wood with an anti-resistant finish. The interplay of tones and textures creates a sophisticated yet understated aesthetic. The rounded forms encourage gathering, enhancing the sense of togetherness that defines the season.

Complementing the collection is the Samone Sofa, designed for extended lounge seating and contemporary comfort. Designed with an extended chaise configuration, it offers ample seating for hosting or relaxation. Upholstered in a warm rust hue, the sofa anchors contemporary living spaces with depth and character.

Through “Around Each Other,” Chattels & More brings together meaningful design and seasonal intention, offering pieces that not only elevate interiors but also celebrate the shared experiences that make a house feel like home. Explore the range online at www.chattelsandmore.com or in-store this Ramadan.

About Chattels & More:



Chattels & More, a homegrown brand within the esteemed Al Gurg Group, that takes pride in the art of being different. The brand offers a lifestyle experience committed to the transformation of homes into purpose-built havens. Striking a harmonious balance between aesthetics and

utility, the brand ensures that styling spaces remains an enjoyable experience that brings out the best of those residing within.



Winner of the ‘Best Décor Retailer of the Year’ Awards in 2023 and 2018 from Design Middle East magazine, the brand showcases meticulously chosen decor pieces acquired from European artisans and vendors. Chattels & More specializes in contemporary, functional, and sophisticated furniture that makes a distinct statement while catering to a wide array of preferences. The essence of Chattels & More lies in the celebration of individuality, offering a canvas for self-expression through visual and sensory elements, effectively converting living spaces into extensions of personal identity.



Chattels & More stores can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Oud Metha and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, and further franchises across the GCC set to open shortly.