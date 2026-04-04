News





Chattels & More has introduced ‘Make It Personal’, a bespoke sofa experience that transforms ‎furniture shopping into something far more meaningful. Designed as a creative journey rather than ‎a simple furniture purchase, the service invites customers to create a piece that reflects how they ‎live, relax, and connect at home.‎

Through the tailored service, customers can personalize selected designs to reflect their unique ‎aesthetic. Customers begin by selecting a silhouette that speaks to their style, before exploring a ‎curated range of fabrics and leathers in rich colours and textures. From there, they can choose ‎configurations to suit different spaces – whether that’s a compact two-seater or a generous ‎modular layout made for gathering. Customers can then choose final finishing touches and details ‎to bring each piece together.‎

Often overlooked, a sofa can anchor a home. It’s where everyday life unfolds – from the quiet ‎moments, to shared conversations, and everything in between. ‎

What sets ‘Make It Personal’ apart is the way it encourages customers to slow down and engage ‎with the process. Rather than a one-time transaction, it becomes a conversation. Customers can ‎create the balance between comfort, function and aesthetics. The experience is designed as an ‎opportunity to think about how a sofa is truly used, from quiet evenings to moments shared with ‎others. The result is a piece that truly feels like their own.‎

This bespoke approach is underpinned by Chattels & More’s commitment to craftsmanship. Each ‎sofa is made to order, with a delivery timeline of three to four months. This allows time for ‎precision and care at every stage of production in order to create a high-quality piece that stands ‎the test of time.‎

Whether customers are furnishing a new home, refreshing a living space, or simply looking for ‎something that feels more personal, the bespoke service offers a considered alternative to off-the-‎shelf design.‎