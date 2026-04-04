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Chattels & More Unveils Bespoke Approach to Sofa Design
Chattels & More has introduced ‘Make It Personal’, a bespoke sofa experience that transforms furniture shopping into something far more meaningful. Designed as a creative journey rather than a simple furniture purchase, the service invites customers to create a piece that reflects how they live, relax, and connect at home.
Through the tailored service, customers can personalize selected designs to reflect their unique aesthetic. Customers begin by selecting a silhouette that speaks to their style, before exploring a curated range of fabrics and leathers in rich colours and textures. From there, they can choose configurations to suit different spaces – whether that’s a compact two-seater or a generous modular layout made for gathering. Customers can then choose final finishing touches and details to bring each piece together.
Often overlooked, a sofa can anchor a home. It’s where everyday life unfolds – from the quiet moments, to shared conversations, and everything in between.
What sets ‘Make It Personal’ apart is the way it encourages customers to slow down and engage with the process. Rather than a one-time transaction, it becomes a conversation. Customers can create the balance between comfort, function and aesthetics. The experience is designed as an opportunity to think about how a sofa is truly used, from quiet evenings to moments shared with others. The result is a piece that truly feels like their own.
This bespoke approach is underpinned by Chattels & More’s commitment to craftsmanship. Each sofa is made to order, with a delivery timeline of three to four months. This allows time for precision and care at every stage of production in order to create a high-quality piece that stands the test of time.
Whether customers are furnishing a new home, refreshing a living space, or simply looking for something that feels more personal, the bespoke service offers a considered alternative to off-the-shelf design.
Customers can begin their ‘Make It Personal’ journey in-store at Chattels & More locations across the UAE, or online at www.chattelsandmore.com.