Dubai Culture concludes Austria visit to boost cultural exchange and creative collaboration

News

Authority explores new opportunities in digital arts, technology, talent development and international partnerships during visits to Linz and Vienna

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded an official visit to Austria, with engagements in Linz and Vienna focused on knowledge exchange, international collaboration and practices linking culture, the arts and technology.

The visit supported Dubai Culture's efforts to expand its international partnerships, benefit from global expertise and create opportunities for creative talent, contributing to Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a hub for talent.

The delegation was led by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, and included Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Acting Director of the Visual Arts Department; and Sara Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.

Hala Badri said the visit reflected Dubai's commitment to international dialogue and the importance of cultural exchange in creating opportunities for people and institutions.

"Culture shapes how people connect with their city, understand their heritage and imagine their future. Our international relationships bring fresh perspectives to this work and open pathways for creatives to share their ideas and experiences with the world," she said.

She added: "Through our engagements in Austria, we explored how cultural institutions are responding to change, bringing creativity into everyday life and creating space for talent to grow. These exchanges deepen our understanding and help us translate shared knowledge into meaningful opportunities for Dubai's cultural and creative community."

Badri said the visit helped identify opportunities for collaboration that support the continued development of Dubai's cultural and creative sector in line with the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033 (DC33).

"The value of this visit will continue through the relationships we build and the ideas we develop together. We look forward to drawing on these exchanges to advance digital and emerging arts, enrich cultural experiences and help creatives reach new audiences," she said.

"By connecting international expertise with the perspectives and ambitions of our own community, we can create lasting social and economic value, strengthen Dubai's role as a meeting place for ideas and talent, and shape a cultural future rooted in Emirati heritage and open to the world."

In Linz, the delegation participated in the Ars Electronica Festival and visited the Ars Electronica Center to explore approaches to digital arts, emerging technologies and the integration of art, technology and science.

Dubai Culture also highlighted the development of Dubai's digital arts ecosystem and the Museum of Digital Art, which will serve as a platform for immersive artistic experiences, research and education.

The authority additionally showcased preparations for hosting the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), which will be held in a hybrid format from November 6 to 15 under the theme "ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data, and Identity".

In Vienna, the delegation visited cultural institutions, museums and artistic platforms to explore museum and library management, performing and contemporary arts, preservation of cultural collections, talent development, cultural experience design and community engagement.

Dubai Culture said the insights gained during the visit will help inform future cultural initiatives and projects in Dubai.