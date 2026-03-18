News

Retailers in Dubai and across GCC markets are stepping up Ramadan and Eid promotions as the seasonal shopping period gathers pace, with e-commerce platforms focusing on curated offers, modest fashion edits and faster delivery services.

Vivek Rajkumar, Chief Executive Officer of 6thStreet, said the company’s latest Ramadan campaign was intended to coincide with the seasonal shopping period, when consumers typically focus on faith, family gatherings and holiday-related purchases. He said the platform provides 60-minute delivery in the UAE and 90-minute delivery across the GCC for eligible orders.

Aya Ashraf, Marketing Director at 6thStreet, said the campaign includes curated Ramadan and Eid selections developed with regional influencers and built around styles suited to daytime wear, iftars and evening gatherings.

The campaign, launched under the title “Threads of Ambition,” features Azza Zarour, Roaa Al Sabban, Jumana Abdu Rahman, Ayatee and Zainab Al-Eqabi. It also includes a short film and digital content tied to the Ramadan and Eid period.

The rollout reflects the broader importance of Ramadan and Eid for retailers operating in Dubai and the wider Gulf, where seasonal promotions and targeted product selections form a central part of commercial activity during the period. The company said its platform carries more than 1,200 brands.