DUBAI TO PLAY HOST TO A LINE-UP OF EXCITING EVENTS, SPORTS TOURNAMENTS AND LIVE PERFOMANCES IN JUNE

Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, has announced a fantastic line-up of live entertainment, culture and sport events which will take place throughout the city during June 2023.

Whether you are looking for musical entertainment or a nerve-racking game of chess, or even looking to attend some top sporting events in the city including the region’s exciting Dubai Esports Festival, here’s a list of go-to events compiled by Dubai Calendar for June.

ENJOY CHILDHOOD CLASSICS, PERFORMANCES BY TOP ARTISTS AND A NIGHT OF COMEDY

Step into the magical world of fairytales with Sleeping Beauty taking over the stage of Dubai Opera on 2 and 3 June. Bringing the classic story of princess Aurora, the evil Fairy Carabosse and the good Fairy Lilac to life, the Moscow Ballet La Classique are set to take you on an enchanting journey.

Making his way back to Dubai for another phenomenal showcase, award winning artist Tom Odell is set to perform at the Dubai Opera on 7 June. The popular singer and pianist will be performing songs from his new album Best Day of My Life. Book your tickets before they run out!

Regarded as the UK's No.1 Adele Tribute show, Helen Ward-Jackson will be bringing her famed A tribute to Adele show to Dubai’s Theatre by QE2 on 9 and 10 June. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning singer’s most popular tracks, Helen will have you grooving the night away with tracks such as Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and the 2021 release Easy On Me during a 90-minute showcase.

Selling over 60 million albums worldwide, and having reached the UK No.1 spot five times, Simply Red is all set to take over the Coca-Cola Arena stage on 9 June during the World Padel League. Sing along as Mike Hucknall and the boys belt out hits like Money’s Too Tight To Mention, Holding Back The Years and Sunrise.

Joining the incredible line-up of A-list artists performing at the first World Padel League is Dutch DJ Nicky Romero. The music producer, known for his catchy electro house tracks, will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on 10 June. Topping the charts on the latest DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll, Romero has performed at some of the biggest music festivals around the world, including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival.

Here’s one for all the Bollywood fans out there. Making his way to Dubai, Bollywood’s renowned music director and leading song-composer, Mithoon will be jetting into the city for a performance on 11 June at the Coca-Cola Arena during the inaugural edition of the World Padel League. The night will also see a host of other popular singers like Javed Ali, Abhishek Nailwal, Asees Kaur, Vishal Mishra and Mohammed Irfan belt out chart-topping hits on stage. Grab your tickets before they sell out.

As we mentioned earlier, June has an exceptional line-up of A-list artists performing different music genres. If you’re one who enjoys electronic music, you surely don’t want to miss Grammy-nominated, M83 live in concert on 15 June. Tune in for a night of electronica as the french music sensation is set to perform at Dubai Opera.

Get ready to be blown away during an astonishing mentalism show, Mind2Mind Connected with James and Marina. The Dubai-based couple, who have enthralled people all around the globe, are returning to Theatre by QE2's stage on 16 June. Book your tickets to witness this mind-blowing act that has received rave reviews from celebrities like Simon Cowell, Novak Djokovic, Kris Fade and more.

Sing along with the region’s most loved trio, Arabeats featuring popular regional sensations Siilawy, BiGSam and MUSlim. Performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on 16 June for the very first edition of Arabeats, the trio is all set to keep you grooving all night.

Tune in for a musical celebration of Kuwaiti and Saudi culture at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall with singers Mutref Al Mutref and Hams Fekri on 17 June. The night will be filled with top Arabic songs, so secure your seats for a melodious show with the talented duo.

No better way to end your Friday than with a night of Comedy! Grab your seats as UAE's longest-running comedy night is back. The Selfdrive Laughter Factory taking place on 16 June at Movenpick JBR will feature Australian funnyman Khaled Khalafalla, who has performed across the globe including at the invitation-only New York, Dubai-debutant Liz Miele, who is not only an excellent stand-up comedian but also a bestselling author known for her comedy books and Scott Bennett, the comedian renowned for his smooth jokes and anecdotes.

CATCH THE SPORTING ACTION

Bringing together the world’s top-ranked padel players, Dubai is all set to host the exciting inaugral edition of the World Padel League from 8 to 11 June at the Coca-Cola Arena. The international-level competition will see 24 top-rated players from around the globe – split into four teams – smash it out on the court. After the nail-biting racket sports action, fans will be treated to captivating concerts with A-list artists such as Simply Red, DJ Nicky Romero and Mithoon.

Here’s one for all the chess enthusiasts in the city, brace yourself for the inaugral edition of the world’s largest and first franchise-based chess league from 21 June to 2 July. The Global Chess League will take place at the Dubai Chess Club. During this contest, fans will get a chance to witness six teams, made up of six members each, strategise and move tactically across the board to secure a checkmate during intense games.

DUBAI ESPORTS AND GAMES FESTIVAL

Dubai’s most awaited Esports and gaming festival is here! Gamers, gear up for the 2023 edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) from 21-25 June at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai. The festival aims to celebrate the Video Games Industry, interactive tech-driven entertainment and promote Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and gaming.

DEF 2023 will feature an array of events, including an interactive consumer show, Regional and Influencer esports tournaments, influencer challenges, a thought-provoking business conference and B2B networking event that connects companies from all over the world. The festival will also hold the GameExpo Summit powered by PG connects, which will serve as a forum for regional leaders to collaborate on ways to further springboard the strong growth in the gaming industry. The Play Beyond! event is a new addition to DEF 2023, bringing together international influencers into the mix.

