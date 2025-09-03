Interiors UAE launches “Textured by Nature”, showcasing the elegance of marble, with Stone International

As a brand recognized for its timeless designs, Interiors UAE has announced the launch of ’Textured by Nature’, an exclusive showcase of Stone International’s elegant marble furniture collection. This campaign celebrates the remarkable journey of natural marble, starting with its formation deep within the Earth millions of years ago to its transformation into refined, timeless designs through master craftsmanship.



Throughout history, marble has been a symbol of luxury used in abundance during the Renaissance and crafted into timeless heritage buildings around the world. ‘Textured by Nature’ pays tribute to the raw beauty of its geology, and sophisticated human artistry, creating furniture that embodies permanence, elegance, and individuality. Each marble piece is unique by nature, its veins and textures are shaped by time, pressure, and mineral-rich waters, before being carefully sculpted into luxury pieces for modern interiors.

“At Interiors, we believe that true luxury lies in authenticity and permanence,” said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “The Textured by Nature campaign with Stone International reflects our commitment to celebrating the Earth’s natural artistry while elevating it through exceptional craftsmanship. Each creation is a statement of individuality and refinement for generations to come.”

As leaders in marble furniture, Stone International is a perfect fit for Interiors UAE, a brand with a heritage of transforming the region’s contemporary living spaces with unique and exclusive collections from the best global creators.

Customers are invited to explore the exclusive collection at Interiors showrooms, to experience firsthand the tactile harmony between nature’s textures and refined craftsmanship. To learn more, please visit www.interiorsfurniture.com

About Interiors UAE:

Interiors UAE, a member of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has a long-standing history of creating beautiful homes. Over five decades of design and inspiration come together to offer a stunning range of furniture. With a focus on innovation, quality materials, and skilled craftsmanship, Interiors UAE’s furniture collections showcase unique designs to suit every style and taste.

From the very first showroom in 1968, Interiors UAE has been furnishing residences with exclusive collections from some of the finest brands in the world, constantly evolving to suit the latest trends with no compromises on quality. This dynamic and flexible attitude underlines everything the brand does, and has allowed Interiors UAE to continue to grow and maintain their position as an industry leader.