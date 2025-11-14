Interiors UAE Showcases Luxury with Soul Through Launch of the Luxor Collection by Giorgio Collection

Interiors UAE has unveiled a new luxury design collection that toes the line between opulence and practicality. The Luxor Collection by Giorgio Collection is a masterful expression of Italian craftsmanship where design, comfort, and emotion unite. Created for those who see luxury as a philosophy rather than an aesthetic, the Luxor Collection transforms high-quality materials into artistic forms that are sophisticated, yet warm.

The collection’s soft, sinuous lines and enveloping silhouettes reflect the brand’s vision that true beauty is both timeless and contemporary. The interplay of exquisite finishes and subtle design cues make the Luxor Collection by Giorgio Collection a standout line in the Interiors catalogue. For Giorgio Collection, design is not just about creating furniture; it’s about crafting a lifestyle, a philosophy, and a legacy of beauty that outlives trends. Every piece reflects the brand’s devotion to excellence and the Italian mastery of transforming emotion into form.

From the rare Makassar ebony and Namibian marble of the Luxor Collection to the shared values that unite Giorgio Collection and Interiors UAE — passion, authenticity, and partnership — this collaboration celebrates a common vision of timeless luxury. Together, they continue to bring to the region creations that are not only designed to be admired but meant to be lived, where every detail tells a story of craftsmanship, emotion, and enduring elegance.

“At Interiors UAE, we believe that luxury is a feeling, it’s the quiet emotion that resides in every crafted detail.” said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “The Luxor Collection reflects that belief with grace and precision. It’s a celebration of design as an emotional language, where every line and texture speaks a thousand words.” The addition of the Luxor Collection to Interiors UAE’s range strengthens the brand’s position as the home of iconic Italian design in the region.

The Luxor Collection by Giorgio Collection is now available exclusively through Interiors UAE. Explore the collection, or find out more at www.interiorsfurniture.com

About Interiors UAE:

Interiors UAE, a member of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has a long-standing history of creating beautiful homes. Over five decades of design and inspiration come together to offer a stunning range of furniture. With a focus on innovation, quality materials, and skilled craftsmanship, Interiors UAE’s furniture collections showcase unique designs to suit every style and taste.

From the very first showroom in 1968, Interiors UAE has been furnishing residences with exclusive collections from some of the finest brands in the world, constantly evolving to suit the latest trends with no compromises on quality. This dynamic and flexible attitude underlines everything the brand does, and has allowed Interiors UAE to continue to grow and maintain their position as an industry leader.