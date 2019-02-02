Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Vidya Balan, Sayani Gupta, Mouni Roy...

By M/s Sanskriti Media/AFP

Vidya Balan poses for photographs at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2019.

India's freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat (1L), Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome (2L) and Sayani Gupta (R) pose for photographs along with designer and founder of EKA Rina Singh (2R), at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2019, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress, film director and producer Divya Khosla Kumar parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Parvathi Dasari at the Lakmé Fashion Week.

Kriti Kharbanda parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Sukriti and Aakriti at the Lakmé Fashion Week.

Kubra Sait parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Gazal Mishra at the Lakmé Fashion Week.

Aahana Kumra parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Gazal Mishra at the Lakmé Fashion Week.

Swedish-Greek India-based Bollywood actress Elli Avram.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Krystle D’Souza

Rhea Chakraborty

Mouni Roy parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Payal Singhal at the Lakmé Fashion Week.

Malavika Mohanan parades on stage as she wears clothes created by designer Ereena at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Photos: AFP

Gauri Khan

Saquib Saleem

Neha Dhupia Photo: AFP

Ankita Lokhande Photo: AFP

Kim Sharma Photo: AFP

Tabu and Karan Johar dazzle at Gaurav Gupta's show at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Tabu and Karan Johar turned up as show stoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening of the Lakme Fashion Week, 2019 in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Gupta has been away from the Lakme Fashion Week for four years and re hade a remarkable comeback to it when he decided to showcase on his presentation rather than merely the clothes.

Mushtaq Sheikh, Kailash and Aarti Surendranath also made their presence felt by showing up to cheer Gaurav at the opening.

“Tabu is the most phenomenal actress we have in this country. She is an artiste who is so talented and is a timeless beauty. She is an individual, she is herself. That is why she was my perfect muse as she has always been breaking rules and living by her own rules and setting new cultural definition. I resonate with that part,” Gaurav spoke about Tabu.

“Karan is a powerhouse. The way he is, the kind of films he makes and his personality is perfect for a ‘Gaurav Gupta man’,” he iterated.