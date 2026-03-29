Sugar-Free Stroke Risk: Common Sweetener "Triggers" Brain Damage

News

While "sugar-free" products are widely perceived as a safer and healthier alternative, a new scientific study has challenged this consensus, linking a popular sugar substitute to potential vascular damage and an increased risk of stroke. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder focused their study on erythritol, a common sweetener found in diet sodas, keto foods, protein bars, and products marketed as healthy. The findings, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, have garnered significant attention across the scientific community.

Erythritol is extensively used due to its near-zero calorie count and minimal impact on blood glucose levels, making it a staple for individuals managing weight or carbohydrate intake. However, these new results suggest the sweetener may carry hidden risks. In laboratory experiments, scientists exposed human brain endothelial cells to erythritol levels equivalent to a single diet beverage for a duration of three hours. Despite the short exposure time, researchers observed concerning changes; the cells showed a reduced capacity to produce nitric oxide, the compound responsible for vascular relaxation and maintaining normal blood flow.

Simultaneously, the study recorded a spike in vasoconstrictors and a diminished ability to break down blood clots—a critical finding given that clotting is a primary cause of strokes. Furthermore, results indicated an increase in free radicals, which can trigger cellular damage, inflammation, and premature aging. These findings gain added weight from a prior study of 4,000 subjects in the U.S. and Europe, which associated higher blood erythritol levels with heart attacks and strokes over a three-year period. While this latest research was conducted in vitro, providing a biological explanation for the risks, experts emphasize the need for further human clinical trials. Scientists currently advise consumers to scrutinize ingredient labels on "sugar-free" products, noting that moderation remains the safest approach.