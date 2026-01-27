“The Beauty and the Sailor”: When a Love Story Becomes a Family Heirloom



Farah Yazbeck: Turning personal stories into jewellery that endures

For jewellery designer and gemstone expert Farah Yazbeck, fine jewellery is far more than adornment. It is a vessel for memory, identity and emotion, a way of turning deeply personal stories into pieces that endure long after the moment they were created.

A pearl necklace has long held a special place in Gulf culture. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, pearls are woven into the region’s collective memory, symbolising a historic bond with the sea, as well as elegance, love and belonging. For generations, pearls have carried emotional, cultural and even spiritual value, making them a near-essential presence in the jewellery collections of Gulf women.

It is within this cultural landscape that Yazbeck’s work stands out. Her design philosophy centres on storytelling, with each piece crafted to reflect the emotions, memories and identities of those who wear it. Jewellery, in her hands, becomes a personal narrative rather than a luxury object.



One of her most evocative creations is a piece inspired by a true love story, titled “The Beauty and the Sailor”. The story began with a sailor who wished to offer his beloved a gift that went beyond appearance, something rooted in meaning and belonging. Deeply connected to the sea, he chose to learn the art of natural pearl diving himself, ensuring that the pearls used in the piece were a genuine reflection of his spirit and his relationship with the ocean.

When he approached Yazbeck, his request was clear: a design that combined natural pearls, 18-carat gold and the finest natural diamonds. From there, Yazbeck set about translating the couple’s story into a single, cohesive design that captured the essence of their bond.

The piece features the ancient South Arabian Himyarite Musnad script, with the couple’s initials rendered in this historic lettering as a tribute to their shared roots. The man’s initial forms the outer frame of the pendant, set with two different diamond cuts, while the woman’s initials sit within, symbolising protection and embrace. At the heart of the design lies a single diamond — a quiet expression of the love that binds them.

The letters are fused into a single geometric symbol, their lines interwoven in harmony and encircled by pearls and gold. A distinctive emerald, chosen for its turquoise hue, was added to echo the colour and depth of the sea that defines the couple’s story and heritage.

Over time, the piece evolved into a family emblem. Each family member now owns a piece bearing the same symbol and story, transforming the jewellery into a shared legacy — an expression of family identity and collective memory passed from one generation to the next.

Through her creative work, Yazbeck underscores her belief that jewellery, when designed with a human soul, transcends luxury. It becomes a story that can be worn, one whose emotional value endures far beyond its material worth.