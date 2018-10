By Wam

The 'Water in the Desert: A Zayed Legacy' opera project will kick-off on Thursday at NYU Abu Dhabi's Arts Centre.

The opera project is presented in partnership with the Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School and the UAE Ministry of Tolerance.

'Water in the Desert: A Zayed Legacy' is an opera that embraces music, drama, movement, design, and film with a cast of two professional opera singers accompanied by over 80 school children.