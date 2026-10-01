Jahiziyah launches 'Ta’ahhub' to enhance national preparedness in private health sector

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The project provides a framework for sharing expertise, transferring knowledge, and developing specialised training tailored to the needs of the private health sector

Abu Dhabi: "Jahiziyah", the UAE National Programme for Medical Preparedness and Response, has announced the launch of "Ta’ahhub" (Readiness), a national preparedness project for the private health sector. The initiative aims to develop skills, build capacity, and prepare leaders in medical preparedness and response. It also seeks to enhance the readiness of private healthcare institutions and their personnel to handle emergencies, crises, and disasters across both pre-hospital and in-hospital settings.



The project operates within the framework of the unified, integrated national system for medical preparedness and response ("Jahiziyah") and the national institutional and community response program-held under the slogan "Together for Readiness." It aims to cement the private health sector's role as an active partner in boosting national preparedness, fostering integration among medical institutions and teams, and ensuring the continuity of health services under various circumstances.



Dr. Adel Al-Shamri AlAjmi, CEO of Jahiziyah, emphasised that "Ta’ahhub" marks a new phase in investing in human capital. He noted that the project expands private sector participation in building national capacity through specialised programs that combine clinical skill development, team training, and the preparation of leaders capable of efficiently managing medical responses.



He noted that "Ta'ahhub" builds upon this progress by making specialised expertise and programs available to private healthcare institutions. It aligns training with their specific needs and service models, thereby strengthening their emergency preparedness, coordination with relevant authorities, and ability to maintain the continuity of healthcare services.



For his part, Professor Oliver Gadein, Head of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine - a strategic academic partner of Jahiziyah - stated that building health preparedness requires continuous investment in the competencies of individuals, teams, and leaders. It also entails linking educational programs with practical application and evaluating performance through scenarios that simulate the challenges of emergencies, crises, and disasters.



He explained that the "Ta'ahhub" project provides a framework for sharing expertise, transferring knowledge, and developing specialized training tailored to the needs of the private health sector. It also fosters collaboration among medical and ambulance teams and the institutions involved in response efforts.



"Ta'ahhub" targets hospitals, medical centres, private clinics, and providers of ambulance, medical transport, and home care services, as well as field medical teams. It also engages medical, nursing, EMS, administrative, and support staff; executive leadership; and professionals responsible for training, quality, patient safety, risk management, and business continuity.