12 of the 13 people killed in Qatar's Ras Laffan blast are Indians: Embassy

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Thirteen people were killed and 66 injured in the explosion at a gas processing facility inside Qatar's massive Ras Laffan industrial complex

12 of the 13 people killed in the Ras Laffan incident Sunday night are Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy Qatar has confirmed.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," the Indian Embassy stated.

Thirteen people were killed and 66 injured in the explosion at a gas processing facility inside Qatar's massive Ras Laffan industrial complex, Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said. It is one of the deadliest gas industry accidents in more than two decades.

Authorities said a "technical accident" occurred at the Barzan local gas processing facility on Sunday evening. Plant production had been completely stopped since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance ‌requirements, and it was first restarted only two days ago, Kaabi told reporters.

None of the 66 ‌people reported injured and receiving medical treatment were in a life-threatening condition, Kaabi said.







