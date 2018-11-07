4th victim found in rubble of French buildings

By AP

A French prosecutor says rescuers have found a fourth body in the ruins of two buildings that collapsed in the southern city of Marseille as a search through mounds of debris continues.

Marseille prosecutor Xavier Tabareux said the body of a woman was recovered after three other dead people were found in the rubble earlier Tuesday: two men and another woman.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

Several other people remain missing.

Dozens of police officers and firefighters have worked to nonstop since the buildings collapsed Monday.