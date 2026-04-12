Abdullah bin Zayed condemns terror plots targeting Kuwait’s national security

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Denounces financing of terrorist groups and praises Kuwait’s security services for foiling threats

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has strongly denounced and condemned the terrorist plots that sought to undermine security, incite chaos, and carry out acts of sabotage within the State of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty. His Highness commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Kuwaiti security authorities in successfully foiling the plot and exposing those involved.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as all acts aimed at destabilising states. His Highness emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah concluded by reaffirming that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the UAE's security, and reiterated the UAE's support for all actions taken by Kuwait to maintain its stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements.