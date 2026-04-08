Abu Dhabi Police arrests 375 people for spreading misinformation

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Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to investigate accuracy and credibility when circulating information

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to investigate accuracy and credibility when circulating information, to rely on official reliable sources, and not to get caught up in rumours or re-publication of unreliable news.

Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 375 people of different nationalities on charges of photographing various websites and circulating and disseminating misleading information on social media platforms related to current events. The culprits have been referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them in accordance with the legislation in force.

Police stressed their commitment to enhancing security and safety in cooperation with the concerned authorities at the level of the Emirate, stressing that these practices are a clear violation of the laws and regulations in force in the country, which aim to protect the community and maintain its security and stability.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that despite the warnings issued in this regard, it was observed that some people violated the instructions. Accordingly, the competent authorities will not be lenient in taking deterrent legal measures against anyone found to be involved in spreading panic and provoking public opinion, which is a crime punishable by law.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to investigate accuracy and credibility when circulating information, to rely on official reliable sources, and not to get caught up in rumours or re-publication of unreliable news.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of community partnership in enhancing public security, noting that the awareness of community members and their commitment to the laws contributes significantly to the protection of lives and property, and the establishment of a safe and stable environment for all members of society.