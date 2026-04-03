News
Abu Dhabi responds to falling shrapnel at Habshan gas facilities, Ajban
Operations at the Habshan gas facilities suspended while authorities respond to a fire
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to two incidents of falling shrapnel at the Habshan gas facilities and the Ajban area, following successful interception by air defence systems.
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, operations at the Habshan gas facilities have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported.