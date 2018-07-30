‘Apple Pay’ feature activated in RTA Dubai app

By WAM

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has launched Apple Pay feature enabling customers using iPhones to process the payment of several fees in a quick and safe environment via RTA Dubai app.

The RTA has thus become one of the first government departments in the emirate to use this technology. The step reflects RTA’s endeavours to keep pace with the Smart City initiative of the Dubai Government, and RTA’s third strategic goal (People Happiness).

Mohammed Al Khayatt, Director of Smart Services, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, said, "It is now possible for RTA Dubai app users to use Apple Pay feature of their iPhones to pay the fees of several RTA services in a secure and personalised environment by just a tap of a finger. This service becomes operational through adding credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac devices to pay for: NOL card top-up, recharging parking account, renewal of vehicle registration, renewal of driving license, replacing a lost driving license, and fines."