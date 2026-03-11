Bahrain intercepts, destroys 106 ballistic missiles, 177 UAVs since onset of Iranian attacks

News

The Bahrain Defence Force General Command announced that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 106 ballistic missiles and 177 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the Kingdom since the onset of the Iranian attacks.

"The targeting of civilian sites and private property using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security," the General Command said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).