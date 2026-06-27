Bahrain strongly condemns Iran drone attack on its territory

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The attack exposes an approach predicated on destabilizing security, exporting chaos, and undermining regional stability, ministry said





The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation in the strongest terms of the targeting of its territory on Saturday with a number of Iranian drones, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty. This constitutes a blatant threat to the security of citizens and residents, and a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions that prohibit the targeting of civilian objects and the terror of security personnel, the ministry said.

“While the Ministry condemns this heinous aggression, it affirms that the continued attacks by the Iranian regime - at a time when regional and international efforts are moving toward de-escalation - place the sole responsibility for undermining peace efforts on Tehran. It exposes an approach predicated on destabilizing security, exporting chaos, and undermining regional stability,” the statement said.

“Based on the Kingdom's firm principles, the Ministry reaffirms that peace is not built by intimidation, that security cannot be taken away by aggression, that Bahrain's resolve is stronger than any threat, and that the unity of its national ranks is more disobedient to those who think that the continuation of aggression discourages the honorable people from their principles or undermines their determination,” it added.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: "Recalling Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), submitted by the Kingdom on behalf of the GCC countries and Jordan, and supported by 136 countries in an expression of an unifying international will, the Ministry affirms that Tehran's persistence in its aggression represents a direct challenge to this international will, and that having pledged a permanent cessation of military operations and respect for the sovereignty of the countries of the region, under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17, 2026, its treacherous aggression reveals its disregard for society and the commitments it has undertaken. Affirming that the Kingdom reserves its full legitimate right to defend its sovereignty, security and stability in accordance with international law, the Ministry calls on the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities in ensuring the implementation of its decision and holding the aggressor accountable."