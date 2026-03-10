CIFF to contribute $100 million alongside Edge of Life campaign

News

To reach 5 million children with life-saving nutrition

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) intends to contribute $100 million (AED367 million) alongside the Edge of Life campaign and work with partners to reach five million children with lifesaving nutrition support.

The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of working together with partners to jointly mobilise significant resources to be invested in fighting childhood hunger and malnutrition around the world.

CIFF’s partnership highlights the humanitarian aspect of the Edge of Life campaign to support five million children with life-saving nutrition, and the campaign’s ability to align and engage with international efforts to fight childhood hunger around the world.

The partnership is part of a broader international effort that CIFF is working with MBRGI and other partners on to scale sustainable programmes aimed at protecting children in underserved communities against the threat of hunger and malnutrition, with statistics showing that 1 of 4 children under the age of 5 worldwide suffers from malnutrition.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from the threat of hunger is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to launch landmark initiatives that accelerate the global efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition.

Al Gergawi said, “CIFF’s partnership alongside this latest Ramadan campaign highlights the limitless potential of collaboration among the world’s humanitarian institutions, and its ability to advance global efforts to empower the most vulnerable communities and provide sustainable access to nutrition, ultimately saving millions of children from hunger and malnutrition through ambitious planning and essential funding.”

Sir Christopher Hohn, Founder and Chairman of CIFF, stated, “Preventing children from dying of malnutrition should not be an objective – it should be a reality. Yet today, the world is falling short and so change is imperative.”

Sir Hohn added, “We believe in a world where all children can be safe, healthy and flourish, which means no child or their potential to grow should be lost to malnutrition. CIFF is proud to collaborate with the Edge of Life campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. By co-investing alongside MBRGI and building partnerships, we can protect 5 million children from the devastating, lifelong aftermath of early malnutrition. Let us work together to help them thrive.”

