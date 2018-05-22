Cuba plane crash death toll rises to 111 as one survivor dies

The death toll from a plane crash in Cuba last week rose to 111 on Monday as one of the three survivors, 23-year-old Grettel Landrove, died in a Havana hospital, Cuban state-run media said.

The two other survivors, also women, remain in critical conditions due to severe burns and other trauma, the director of the hospital where they are being treated told the state-run broadcaster.

The airliner crashed shortly after takeoff for a domestic flight from Havana on Friday in one of Cuba's worst air disasters.

The plane was a 39-year-old Boeing 737 that a little-known Mexican company called Damojh had leased to Cuban flagship carrier Cubana.

Mexico's civil aviation authority suspended Damojh's operations on Monday as former complaints about its maintenance practices and safety standards emerged.

