Debris From Successful Interception Causes Minor Building Damage in Central Dubai
Dubai authorities said debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai, with no injuries reported.
The Dubai Media Office said the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation.
The Dubai Media Office said on "X": Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported".