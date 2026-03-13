News

Debris From Successful Interception Causes Minor Building Damage in Central Dubai

By ُEmirates247 Published: 2026-03-13T07:57:00+04:00 1 min read
Dubai authorities said debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai, with no injuries reported.

The Dubai Media Office said the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation.

The Dubai Media Office said on "X": Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported".