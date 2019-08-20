Donald Trump becomes grandfather for 10th time

By AFP

US President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the 10th time after his son Eric's wife Lara gave birth to a girl.

"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!" the president's son tweeted minutes before Monday midnight.

It is the couple's second child - their first, Eric Luke Trump, turns two years old in September.

The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women.

Photo: Instagram

His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children.

Eric Trump, 35, is the president's third child. He is a senior executive at The Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Jr.

Lara Trump, 36, a former journalist, is involved in animal welfare and along with her husband manages the Eric Trump Foundation, which finances hospitals for children.

She is also a senior official on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and is often on TV defending the president's policies.