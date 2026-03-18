News

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed the successful execution of air interception operations today, ensuring the safety and security of the Emirate's airspace.

Official reports indicate that all hostile targets were successfully neutralized by the Air Defense systems, with no injuries or casualties reported as a result of the operations. The situation remains under full control, and specialized teams are continuing to monitor the developments to ensure public safety.

In light of these events, authorities have urged the public to rely exclusively on official government channels for news and updates. Citizens and residents are advised to avoid the dissemination of unverified information or rumors that may circulate on social media platforms.