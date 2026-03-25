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Dubai Police Urge Strict Compliance with Weather Safety Instructions to Avoid Potential Risks
Dubai Police has issued an important alert in light of the prevailing weather conditions across the UAE, with some areas expected to experience rainfall of varying intensity, hail, and strong winds accompanied by lightning and thunder, along with reduced horizontal visibility.
The ministry said the relevant authorities urge the public to observe the following precautions:
- Exercise caution while driving and moving around.
- Reduce speed on roads and comply with traffic instructions.
- Avoid valleys, flood-prone areas and water accumulations / pooled water.
- Refrain from going to the sea or beaches during the period of unstable weather.