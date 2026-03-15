News

Dubai Police have warned members of the community about a growing scam involving fake part-time job offers.

Scammers exploit people’s desire to improve their income by promoting non-existent job opportunities through social media platforms and messaging applications. These offers often promise quick earnings in return for simple part-time tasks.

Victims are then asked to pay registration or account activation fees, transfer money, or share personal and banking details. In some cases, fraudsters misuse victims’ bank accounts in suspicious or illegal activities without their knowledge, exposing them to potential legal consequences.

Dubai Police stressed, as part of their #BewareOfFraud campaign, that legitimate employers never charge fees for recruitment and urged the public to verify the credibility of any part-time job offer before engaging.

The public are advised to:

Avoid sharing personal or banking information with unverified parties

Never transfer money in exchange for employment

Deal only with officially recognised and trusted institutions

Dubai Police also called on the public to report any suspected fraud immediately through the eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.

Digital awareness and vigilance remain the first line of defence against online fraud.