11 deals worth over AED7.6 bn signed on Dubai Air Show's first day

By WAM

The UAE's Ministry of Defence signed 11 deals at a total value of AED7,622,312,234 on the first day of Dubai Air Show 2019, a senior official said on Monday.

The deals involved enhancement, maintenance and purchase of parts and ammunition for the UAE's Armed Forces and Air Force, Major-General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayyed Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Support Services, said on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2019 which is now going at the Dubai World Central.

-Here is the list of the signed agreements released by the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces: -A contract with GAL for maintenance of helicopter for joint flight at AED3,500,000,000 -A contract with Thales International Middle East to provide maintenance and life extension services for Mirage 2000 aircraft containers for a value of AED232,638,000.

- A contract with International Golden Group to purchase parachute system for Parachute Jump training for a value of AED24,800,000.

-A contract with Boeing Company to provide technical support services and training on aircraft simulators for a value of AED69,730,000.

-A contract with AEQ Alianca Eletroquímica to purchase ammunition for Air Forces and Air Defense for a value of AED1,636,400,000.

-A contract with MBDA France to provide technical support and supply spare parts for aircraft weapon systems for a value of AED93,380,000 -A contract with Dassault Aviation to upgrade Mirage aircraft for a value of AED1,798,127,560 -A contract with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investment Company to supply spare parts for reconnaissance aircraft for the Armed Forces for a value of AED119,990,160.

-A contract with Lockheed Martin Overseas to purchase and install equipment on F16 aircraft for Air Forces and Air Defense for a value of AED76,011,313.

-A contract with Denel Dynamics for technical support for the Armed Forces for a value of AED25,690,000 -A contract with Beltech Export to purchase radars for the Armed Forces for a value of AED45,545,200